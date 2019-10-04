WILLCOX- Get ‘em up! Rex Allen Days Gun Show attracts crowds.
As part of the Rex Allen Days in Willcox, the gun show started off on Friday morning at the community center and is open on Saturday as well as Sunday. Historical, as well as the newest weaponry, stole the show at this year’s fourth annual gun show.
James Ballentyne, the promoter of the gun show through ArizonaGunShows.com said that this show was already being well attended.
“We’ve got a really good crew and a few more venders than we did last year. We’ve rolled the price back at the gate to the original price of $6 and $5, we’re trying to be more in tune with what’s going on in the economy. We really enjoy coming back to Willcox, this is our fourth year,” said Ballentyne. “It’s just really going well, we have a lot of great vendors that want to be here. A full dock of vendors that want to come back every year. It’s fun, we love it. We have a lot of responses, I get phone calls that start about a month out from people who live here. It works out great. We love being a part of Rex Allen Days.”
This year the newest addition to the show was Black Rifle Coffee. Arizona Gun Shows is now an authorized distributor of the brand. Mettle art displays and firepit arts were on display, and the Todd Christine School were on site selling burritos as their fundraiser.
