WILLCOX- A steady climb despite the setbacks has local restaurant Big Tex Bar-B-Que receiving state-wide recognition as the Restaurant-Service Firm of the Year.
Located at 130 E Maley Street in Willcox, Big Tex has a humble origin story. Starting out in 1998, Big Tex Bar-B-Que was a chuck wagon created by owner Jeff Willey, which transitioned to working out of Browns Store and then into the Lifestyle R.V. Park restaurant. Willey was later approached by Phil Stratton, who suggested the use of the railroad dining car in the Willcox downtown area as a prime location. Taking this advice, Willey moved Big Tex into the dining car in 2003, where it remained until the fire which burnt the restaurant on May 22 of 2018.
“If it wasn’t for the family and kids, my son and daughter, we probably would have had second thoughts on (regbuilding) it. But we sat down and asked them what they wanted to do. If they wanted to continue, or if they thought we should just go ahead and be done with it. They said no, we’ve got too much going on. The community was also really supporting us, so after that we decided to go ahead and rebuild,” said Willey.
Big Tex reopened its doors on February 12 of 2019 after the fire. The Restaurant-Service Firm of the Year award will be presented to the restaurant owner, Jeff Willey, at the 27th Annual Minority and Small Business Alliance Awards Celebration September 26 at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson. Willey will be receiving this award from the Small Business Alliance (MSBA) of Southern Arizona.
