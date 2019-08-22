WILLCOX- Opioids have seeped into the rural lives of Willcox residents, leaving the question of where to go from here.
In mid July of this year the Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) held its first-ever Naloxone administration instruction class. This was a free class, instructed by Laura Morehouse with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center. Individuals from multiple agencies attended the class, including multiple members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department as well as the local emergency response team members and the Willcox Police Department. According to Sally White, who is the director of WASA, the class was the first of its kind for the Willcox area general public.
What are the overdose numbers?
The Range News requested emergency room visit information on drug overdose victims from the Northern Cochise Community Hospital. According to the hospital’s records, there have been three confirmed overdose cases in the hospital since April 15, 2019.
Where are Cochise County citizens buying their opioids?
The Washington Post released opioid database information through the Drug Enforcement Administration in July of 2019. The nationwide information detailing the transactions between opioid manufacturers and pharmacies between 2006 and 2012 were made available to the public after extensive data compiling efforts made by the Washington Post . According to this database, between 2006 and 2012 37,691,160 pain pills were distributed to Cochise County residents. This number combined with the population of Cochise County equaled to every single resident of the county receiving 41 pills per person a year. A Walgreens pharmacy in Sierra Vista came in first in the category of top five sellers in the county, selling 37,691,160 pills. The Safeway in Willcox came in fourth in sales for the county, with 4,212,800 pills sold.
Has the sales of opioids gone down?
The Range News saught out the comments of multiple pharmacists in the Willcox area and one individual chose to speak. However, this individual wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the topic.
When asked if the sales of opioids had gone down over the course of a year, the Willcox pharmacist said that to the best of his/her knowledge, they had not.
“There’s still lots of it (opioids) being dispensed in the past two or three years, I would say it’s very similar in volume,” said the pharmacist. “As far as the tapering off of use of opioids over time, I haven’t seen a huge drop in it, honestly. There’s been stronger rules regarding how we dispense them, whereas before we might have been a little more lenient on how a person can get their opioids and now we’re a lot more strict because people just push it.”
The pharmacist did say that he has noticed several doctors in the area who used to prescribe a lot more decrease their pain prescription usage. Also, the pharmacist later noted that several of the doctors have gotten better at referring those patients to a pain management facilities he believed partially to shift liability but also to hopefully help chronic pain patients. The one major change the pharmacist described in opioid use for the pharmacists in particular is the government restrictions in refill use. Individuals who are on opioid regimens are not given refill prescriptions before the allotted day of the prescription refill except in extreme circumstances.
“Some of these folks, I don’t think they want to get off of them. There’s a few that they get high doses over a period of time. It’s going to catch up to them sooner or later. We’re kind of in between a rock and a hard place,” the pharmacist said. “I do see some people who have actually totally gotten off the opioids but they’re in the minority. There’s some folks and there’s something that clicked and they see that it’s not really giving them a whole lot of pain relief for the trouble they go through. And some people say that the level of pain isn’t any different being off of the medications. They still might be in chronic pain but having gotten off the opioids, they’re not any worse off. They’re better off for not having to take the medication but pain-wise their pain isn’t worse than it was.”
In response to the pharmacists' statements, the Courier researched the number of meth seizures by border protection, as well as the incline of heroin use corresponding to opioid addiction. Although the opioid supply may remain steady, according to the pharmacist, the rest of the nation is feeling an apparent shift in addictions. According to the article “Prescription opioid use is a risk factor for heroin use” published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, stated that 80% of heroin users reported that they used prescription opioids before switching heroin. Through the numbers provided by border protection, there has also been an incline of meth being smuggled across the border indicating an increase in demand.
