WILLCOX — A man lost control and sent his truck barreling through an Arizona Department of Transportation fence Monday, July 15.
An individual, identified by an eye witness as Bill Glenn, apparently lost control of his white truck at roughly 11:30 a.m. and rammed his truck through the ADOT yard fence on South Haskell.
The vehicle destroyed a spotlight stand and narrowly avoided hitting the gas pumps, only coming to a stop 75 yards on the far side of the yard when the vehicle rammed into a parked dump truck.
According to the Willcox Police report, Glenn did not want to be seen by the medical crew. According to the Department of Public Safety report, Glenn was arrested after reportedly telling responding authorities he blacked out.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, and investigation into the incident is ongoing.
