COCHISE COUNTY — Willcox Fire Department joined with multiple agencies to battle a severe semi truck fire last week.

According to the Department of Public Safety report, the semi box truck accident occurred on Interstate 10 at 2:10 p.m. last Wednesday in the westbound lane.

The driver, Rogelio Guerro Rohas, 68, of Moonpark, Calif., reported the right front steering tire blew out. When the truck tire blew, the semi careened over the roadside and rolled while bursting into flame.

Rohas survived the incident with minor injuries, while the truck continued to burn. The truck was carrying empty plastic bottles.

The Willcox Fire Department arrived on the scene, accompanied by the Benson Fire Department, and put the fire out.

