The Class of 2020 was celebrated in a variety of ways in Willcox, San Simon and Bowie. Here San Simon valedictorian Andrew Gordn gives an emotional farewell speech. Check out more photos at: https://www.willcoxrangenews.com/news/collection_5f54038e-9c78-11ea-859d-531b28b3517d.html
