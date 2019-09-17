WILLCOX — Talk of change and community pride were key points at the State of the City dinner last Monday night.
The inaugural event at the Willcox Community Center included statements by Willcox Mayor Mike Laws and an update on the city’s economic progress by City Manager Caleb Blaschske.
The main speaker of the event was Kimber Lanning, founder and executive director of Local First Arizona. Local First Arizona is a nonprofit group specializing in strengthening community and local businesses.
“If all of us work together and spend $10 million (combined) in independent retailers, we’re going to create and sustain 110 jobs. If we spend the same $10 million in chain stores, we’re going to create and sustain 50 jobs. But if we all stay at home and order on Amazon and spend $10 million, we’ve got 14 jobs to show for it. I want you to think about that,” Lanning said. “To me, that’s the biggest threat facing rural America that we have today, facing the American economy but very specifically rural.”
Lanning also spoke of the multiplier effect, the smart dollar and a collaboration between business and the populace. Also, Lanning stressed the importance of community pride and customer service, and highlighted the unique power of small businesses and historical buildings.
Blaschke said the city had revenues of $4.4 million, and he introduced the city’s new community engagement specialists — Jennifer Colby and Jordan Parrish.
