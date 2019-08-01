BISBEE — Frustrated Cochise County supervisors told lawmakers from around the country on Wednesday to stop paying empty compliments to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and start sending federal money that would support law enforcement officials here and in neighboring regions continue their fight to secure the border.
Cochise County Supervisor Ann English addressed a handful of Republican U.S. Representatives who attended a roundtable at the sheriff’s office on Judd Road early Wednesday. The session was designed to show the members of Congress how Cochise County is working to secure the border and stem the flow of undocumented individuals and drug mules.
“What you can see here is that we have a problem that should be a shared problem instead of a Cochise County problem,” English told the lawmakers. “We need solutions from the federal government. You tell us, ‘Hey, you’re doing a really good job.’ Well, just because we’re doing a good job, you’re going to keep letting us do a good job?”
“You’re going to keep giving us atta boys? No. Send money. We need help and support,” English added.
County Supervisor Tom Borer echoed the sentiment: “It’s great to see your faces here to take our story back, but we’ve got to get those people (federal officials) coming down here so they can understand the full gravity of what this department and what this county is up against.”
The county supervisors spoke after a sobering presentation by Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Williams, who heads the agency’s Southeast Arizona Border Region Enforcement/Ranch Patrol division, which includes Williams and three other deputies.
The lawmakers who attended the round table included: U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.; U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif.; U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va.; U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa; U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; and state Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford.
Williams’ presentation included not only statistics for SABRE’s efforts over the last two years, but also photographs of drug smugglers crossing the desert, as well as groups of undocumented individuals dressed in camouflage who want to pass undetected so they can enter the U.S. and vanish.
“That’s something we started to see a little bit different,” Williams said referring to the camouflaged people. “I know in some other parts of the country and in the state of Arizona, there are individuals who come in the hundreds and just sit down.”
“They (new groups) are not coming over and just sitting down. A lot of times they’re hard core felons. They know they can’t get asylum and they’re just trying to stay out of the system. They’re trying to stay under the radar. They just want to get into our country and kind of disappear.”
The problem is, Williams said, residents and others who venture out to birdwatch or hike are starting to run into some of the undocumented individuals. On top of everything else, a lot of the people who are not caught, have left behind discarded camouflage and other refuse that has left the desert landscape littered and filthy, Williams said.
Aside from the photographs, the statistics gathered by SABRE since January 2017 paint a stark and realistic picture of the dismal situation on the border, and the effort to secure it on the local level.
Since January 2017, SABRE has made 66 felony arrests and seized 6,182 lbs. of marijuana. Cameras in the virtual system used by the Sheriff’s Office have captured images of 3,146 undocumented aliens and 209 drug mules.
So far this year, the number of images captured by the cameras of undocumented aliens crossing the desert more than tripled in June, compared to the same month last year. In June 2018, 100 images were caught by the cameras, while this past June it climbed to 444. Of those, 157 individuals were arrested. The camera images of drug mules for this June and June 2018, were the same at 10. Of those, one was arrested.
Sheriff Dannels reminded lawmakers that laws passed in Cochise County that call for prosecuting drug smuggling juveniles as adults have helped to keep drug mules at bay. Dannels said drug cartels are aware and have begun skirting Cochise County in favor of other ports of entry.
English pointed out that Dannels has secured private funding several times for equipment, technology, etc., to continue the border securing effort. But she also argued that no government agency should have to rely on private funds to get its work done.
Weber said he heard the plea for help and will do what he can to get something done in Congress for Cochise and surrounding counties.
“We are seeing things that are so bad,” he said. “Yes, your heart breaks to see these young kids, these young girls, these young guys, the families who want to come over for a better life. But they need to do it legally.”
Asked how he will help, the congressman said: “We’ll do it all over Facebook, we’ll do it on the House floor. We will make this case over and over again.”
