WILLCOX- The community came out to ask questions and learn about the Boeing spacecraft and the possible landing site at the Willcox Playa.
On Wednesday night Willcox and the surrounding areas caught space fever as a crowd filled the presentation room at the Willcox Community Center to hear about Boeing’s spacecraft the Starliner. Boeing Technical Lead, Marty Linde will be gave a presentation on the Starliner, it’s possible landing area in the Willcox Playa, and what it entails. During the presentation, Linde told the community that Boeing had removed the radio towers from the playa bed, and scanned the bed with radar from above to be sure there were no residual bombs or hazards left over from the 1940s. After the presentation, the audience were given the chance to ask questions regarding the situation.
Lisa Glenn stood in the audience and asked in detail regarding the hazmat hazards of a possible leak of rocket fuel on the playa from the Starliner.
“This is the most mild form of hydrazine. If you were dealing with monomethyl hydrazine like the shuttle had or nitrous tetroxide, that was really nasty stuff. Hydrazine is a simple compound that is used to produce fuel like a catalytic converter to produce energy. We will land with approximately 55 pounds, and it will be in a sealed container,” said Linde.
Other questions included whether or not there will be enough viewing room with increased traffic. Gabe Levine, with Cochise County Emergency Services, told the audience that in the event of a landing there will be assigned viewing areas specifically laid out previously.
Linde explained that Willcox is unique in the fact that Boeing and Nasa has to incorporate the staff of Cochise County in the event of an emergency landing. If an emergency unplanned landing occurs in the Willcox Playa, Cochise County personnel will retrieve the astronauts from the spacecraft, cover of the spacecraft, and wait for Boeing and Nasa to retrieve both crew and spacecraft.
According to Linde, economic benefits of the landing include increased usage of local restaurants and hotels due to traveling Boeing and Nasa teams, as well as hiring off-duty police officers to assist in securing the area if a landing occurs. Also, Linde told those attending the meeting that should there be any damages made by Boeing materials such as parachutes, or parashoot lids, Boeing will be financially responsible.
“I’m excited about it. I think it’s great for the community. They’re talking about doing it a couple of times a year, this could be something that people look forward to and come here and see. I like adventure, I think it’s interesting and I’m excited,” said Debra Nelson, who lives near the playa.
This is the only community presentation made by Boeing regarding a landing site since all of the other potential landing areas for the spacecraft are located in military installations. The Willcox Playa is the only possible landing location surrounded by a civilian community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.