While dairy farms across the nation face a strain due to the drop in demand for product, Coronado Dairy outside of Willcox, is still sending dairy to a processing plant in New Mexico.
For now, Coronado Dairy is combating COVID-19 by moving meetings online and has not had to furlough any workers, said Kevin Wulf, a Riverview spokesman.
The dairy works predominantly with Jersey and Holstein mix dairy cattle and is comprised of 24,000 acres of farm and dairy area, Wulf said.
The dairy is an offshoot of Riverview Farms, LLP, which is based in Minnesota. Riverview Farms is a partnership of families and largely employee owned, having purchased the Coronado Farm lot in 2014. Riverview Farms has properties in New Mexico, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota.
The Coronado Farms lot maintains 80,000 animals, and produces eight semi-loads of milk per day.
Not only is Coronado Farms a milk production farm but it also raises young heifers to be sent outside of the state as replacement animals. Crops are raised on the farm to feed its animals.
