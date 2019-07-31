WILLCOX — Northern Cochise Community Hospital employees are trained for hazardous material emergencies as well as incident command management annually.
Randy Redmond, of Redmond Consulting, taught morning and afternoon hazmat classes last Thursday at NCCH.
Willcox is in an area where hazardous materials are abundant, from Interstate 10 trucks and the railroad, which may have spills, to possible agriculture to pool chlorine mishaps. NCCH must be ready for any situation, and the regular training helps familiarize not only the employees who provide treatment, but also employees who may have to help set up the hazmat tent and scrub patients.
Bill Hopkins, facilities manager, also coordinates emergency management training and exercises at the hospital throughout the year.
