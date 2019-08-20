WILLCOX — Willcox High School Science Club expressed its excitement over this year’s completed competition.
The Science Club entered the International Space Settlement Design Competition in late July and designed a settlement for living conditions on the moon. This was the second year the local Willcox students competed in the event.
On Aug. 6, three Science Club students presented to the Willcox School Board, thanking the board and Willcox Against Substance Abuse for funding and supporting their endeavor.
“I thought that the club did great,” said Willcox science teacher Ty White. “At the competition, several of their ideas were highlighted for standing out as key aspects of the team project. Beyond that, they had a great time, especially at the bioluminescent rafting experience that WASA sponsored.”
“It’s a genuine real-world simulation of what this work really is. The lady who does this, Anita Gale, said we’re doing this crazy stuff that’s supposed to be set in the year of 2050. She’s saying that companies now — Blue Origin, NASA and Space-X — are really getting these things that seem obscure, these crazy ideas that we have from the competition; they say that these things are really coming to fruition,” said Willcox Science Club student Jeremy Nieto. “And these crazy ideas that we just simulate in our three days are really things we can do. And it’s really cool to work hand in hand with those ideas, which are really starting to materialize. It’s so cool to be involved in that sort of work.”
