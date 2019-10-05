rad parade

Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: The Willcox AYSO participated in the parade, throwing small soccer balls and letting bubbles fly.

WILLCOX- Guns blazing, horses at the ready and tiny cars zipping by all created the festive air of the 2019 Rex Allen Days Parade.

Rex Allen Days 2019 Parade

The Rex Allen Day Parade is one of the biggest events of the year as well. Boasting high attendance and over 50 float entries, its route usually includes horses, shriners in tiny cars, and school floats. Despite Rex Allen Days parade committee chair, Lisa Arzola’s fears that the parade will be under-manned, the event went smoothly Saturday morning.

Rex Allen Days Parade 2019 Competition Winners:

The Western Hero Float parade award: Willcox Future Farmers of America.

Mounted Group: Crown C Cattle Company

Mounted Solo or Duo: James Schmidt for Congress

Horse Drawn: KD Jones

Tags

Load comments