WILLCOX- A tornado has touched down in Willcox, leaving neighborhoods without power.
The City of Willcox is huddled down as tonight’s storm has taken down multiple power lines. Extreme wind and hail also occurred within the past two hours within the city. According to a statement by the Cochise County Sheriff Department, a tornado has touched down in the Willcox area. The Sulphur Springs Valley Electrical company issued a statement on its Facebook page that the company’s crews are headed to the area where the downed lines are but they have no estimation of when power will return to the areas affected.
“I’ve been told there’s a bunch of downed power poles on Hamilton and Fort Grant roads, northwest of the city,” said Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield. “I know that in the county there are a couple of travel trailers turned over, my fire department is out there extracting the occupants right now. Other than that, that’s the only thing going on right now. I’ve got my people coming in so we can inspect the city and see what we’ve got.”
If you find a downed power poll and wires:
-If a downed line is near water - even a small puddle - keep well away.
-Be careful not to stand under damaged tree limbs or power lines. Tree limbs can become weakened during a storm but not fall until several hours or days later. The same can be true for damaged power lines or poles.
-Don't drive or walk over downed power lines.
-If a wire falls on a vehicle, passengers should stay inside the vehicle until help arrives.
-Downed power lines that come in contact with a vehicle create a dangerous situation. Do not touch the vehicle.
-Stay more than 30 feet away from any downed power line, and don't go near the pole or anything touching the line.
Source: www.firstenergycorp.com
