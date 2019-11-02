WILLCOX- Volunteers braved the chilly breeze Saturday morning to help distribute produce to Willcox locals.
The Borderlands Produce Rescue organization brought the first truckload of the fall of produce to Willcox for those interested in purchase. The City of Willcox and the Willcox Community Food Pantry partnered with the Produce on Wheels With Out Waste (POWWOW) project, which is sourced by the Borderlands Food Rescue.
“I think it’s been wonderful, we probably got about 60 to 65 people attending and we have two more hours left. People are enthusiastic about it so hopefully, in the next few months we’ll get even more people and we can get more people food. I think it’s really healthy for the community. It gives people the ability to get fresh vegetables at a reasonable price,” said Willcox Food Pantry Director Nell Warden.
The days of produce distribution are the first Saturdays of the month from 8 am to 11 am. Saturday’s distribution was in the Willcox Community Food Pantry lot. In exchange for $12, locals purchased up to 70 pounds of fruits and vegetables.
“I’m really glad that it’s down here. It helps a lot. I share it with friends and neighbors and they share their recipes too. It’s good to explore new vegetables that you wouldn’t usually go and spend a whole bunch of money on and get a whole lot of nutritious foods,” said POWWOW attendee Nereyda Bahrends.
