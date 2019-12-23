WILLCOX — Lucy Wilson is a familiar face, especially for anyone who visits the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library.
“If I can’t have fun at what I’m doing then I want to do something else. I was given this opportunity and I ran loose with it — this fills my creative needs,” Wilson said.
Lucy is not a Willcox native, but her passion for public service was born here. She credits the Willcox Young Guns for showing her that she can help others with a little persistence and compassion. Lucy has decades of service behind her, but her creative efforts are now spent at the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library where she teaches STEAM courses, story time, seated exercise for seniors, and now sewing classes. You may also see her with the library’s guinea pig, Fluffy.
Lucy says that she’s lived “everywhere” but Willcox is the only place she calls home. She is able to pursue her passions while receiving support from anyone who sees the good in her cause.
“If there is a need, they come together and fill it,”
That statement took a new meaning this summer when she learned just how much Willcox cares. This past Spring, Lucy had an idea. With sewing being her life-long hobby, she wanted to pass her knowledge on to younger generations. To Lucy, the lessons taught are beyond the sewing itself — learning to care for the machine, knowing when it needs oiled, following and cutting out patterns. These teach important skills that youth will always carry with them.
“It was my idea but it was not me, totally, who implemented it. It was the community. I put a flyer up in the library asking for sewing machine donations and received 12 working machines.”
Then something special began to happen.
“I started receiving calls, ‘Do you need fabric? How much? What kind?’ I received so much that I still have a lot left over. Then I started getting anonymous packages in the mail. Brand new sewing machines. Then I got calls from people interested in helping, and I ended up with six volunteers for my class,” Wilson said.
Her single idea became a town project. “That’s the way this community works. They help each other,” Wilson said.
Over the next two months Lucy and her teens/tweens sewed quilts that they would later donate to the Veteran’s Association Hospital in Tucson. She admitted that some students were hesitant to give their quilts away after many hours of hard work, but when the day finally came, the feeling of sharing their gift with someone who needed it much more was life changing for them.
Lucy’s creativity and vision brought something very special to Willcox. Not only is she continuing her youth sewing classes, but she opened a separate class for adults. Registration for the next classes will open in January 2020 at the Elsie S Hogan Community Library.
Lucy received the 2019 Customer Service and Innovation Award from the City of Willcox.
