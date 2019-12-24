WILLCOX — For those who have experienced loss, there is now a group available locally to emotionally assist after the storm.
Pastor Bob Cutlipp, with the Willcox United Methodist Church chaplain of the Charles Leighton Jr. Hospice, reached out to the Range News regarding the seminars for those who have experienced loss.
A loss of spouse seminar will be Dec. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Willcox United Methodist Church. This seminar will be a joint effort with the Charles Leighton Jr. Hospice organization. This seminar focuses on the issues that individuals are facing while having to cope with the loss of a spouse, including physical, emotional and spiritual effects of grief that surviving spouses must take on.
Alongside the loss of spouse seminar, there will be roughly a 13-week grief support group starting Jan. 6. Videos shown during the support group will feature authors, counselors as well as pastors.
“Grief Share: This is real help for deep hurt. The finality of death is hard to accept, and that’s what a grief group is about; getting you to accept that reality so that you can go on with your life. The 13 weeks of Grief share begin with living with grief; the journey of grief; why; the uniqueness of grief; God’s prescription for grief; getting stuck in grief; the top 20 lessons of grief; and heaven. Grief Share is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics,” Cutlipp said.
“I’ve been leading Grief Share Seminars in every church I’ve served for the past 26 years. We held a Grief Share group last year as well as a Loss of a Spouse seminar. The impetus for these seminars is an ongoing need to help people who have experienced a loss in their family or even in work or divorce, move through a season of grief and turning their mourning into joy.”
