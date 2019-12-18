Contributed Photo: Cochise County Sheriff Department

Contributed Photo: The Cochise County Sheriff Office is urging anyone who may be able to identify this man or relay information regarding the burglary case to call 520-432-9502

WILLCOX- The Cochise County Sheriff Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man caught on camera at the scene of a crime.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff Department, this individual pictured is being sought in regards to an investigation stemming from a burglary that occurred in the Willcox area on December 9.

Multiple items were stolen, including a shotgun. The resident of the burglary reported that on December 16 a model silver or light-colored Nissan or Honda drove onto the property but quickly left after the homeowner went outside.

The Cochise County Sheriff Office is urging anyone who may be able to identify this man or relay information regarding the case to call 520-432-9502. In a statement made by the Sheriff Department Public Information Officer Carol A. Capas, the information given to the department can remain confidential.

