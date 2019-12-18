WILLCOX- The Cochise County Sheriff Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man caught on camera at the scene of a crime.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff Department, this individual pictured is being sought in regards to an investigation stemming from a burglary that occurred in the Willcox area on December 9.
Multiple items were stolen, including a shotgun. The resident of the burglary reported that on December 16 a model silver or light-colored Nissan or Honda drove onto the property but quickly left after the homeowner went outside.
The Cochise County Sheriff Office is urging anyone who may be able to identify this man or relay information regarding the case to call 520-432-9502. In a statement made by the Sheriff Department Public Information Officer Carol A. Capas, the information given to the department can remain confidential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.