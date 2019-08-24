WILLCOX- Local chamber members may be receiving businesses education in the upcoming months.
The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the ongoing transition of the chamber. Since the City of Willcox has redacted its bedtax funding, the chamber has been functioning on volunteer work. The visitor center, will house a single office of the chamber, but will not be operated by the chamber. This last meeting Eddie Browning spoke to the board and encouraged them to branch out and hold educational seminars for chamber member business owners.
“Eddie Browning had some really good suggestions. We’re thinking (the chamber board) about having local business development seminars including seminars on social media advertising, and how to promote a business on a shoestring budget,” said chamber president Katie Hill. “We’re also wanting to start a shop at home campaign.”
Hill told the Range News that the chamber is eyeing at starting up monthly breakfasts. The chamber will have a work session in September, wherein Hill hopes to set some concrete future plans for the chamber.
“We’re wanting to help them better their businesses, and giving them the tools to promote their local business,” said Hill.
