WILLCOX — Riders are getting ready to return to the Iron Cowgirl rodeo.
The upcoming Iron Cowgirl will be March 14 at Quail Drive Arena and includes heading, heeling, breakaway, barrel racing and steer stop.
The cost of entry is $150. The rodeo is put on by the Rex Allen Days Committee as a fund-raiser for Rex Allen Days and the Willcox Food Bank.
“(The) fastest on five events wins,” said Rex Allen Committee member Dennis Williams. “This is the first of three such events — May 9 and June 20 being the next two. Many local cowgirls are entered showcasing their skills. Spectators get in for a $10 gate fee or $8 and two cans of food for the food bank. Beer stand and concessions on site.
“This is a set of events we will be producing for Rex Allen Senior’s centennial birthday leading up to Rex Allen Days. Also, we have commemorative buckles on sale, numbered and special-made by Maynard Buckles, the official buckle maker for Rex Allen Days.
“This is women-only, and there is no rough-stock. (It is) strictly timed events. Most of the contestants are mothers and grandmothers (and) a few younger girls. This is geared to older women. This isn't a traditional rodeo; it's referred to as a jackpot. The entry fees are paid back as prize money after production costs are deducted.”
At this time there are 16 entries into the rodeo. Also, this particular Iron Cowgirl rodeo is in honor of Julia Romannose, who was killed in a vehicle accident in 2019. Williams said that Rommannose was originally from Germany, but fell in love with Arizona and the cowboy way of life.
