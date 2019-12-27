WILLCOX — There have been several natural gas leaks in the City of Willcox over the past year.
On Dec. 19, at the Willcox City Council meeting, Public Works Co-Director Jeff Stoddard addressed the council in accordance with the federal pipeline safety regulation. Among several of the services provided, the City of Willcox provides natural gas to its residents.
The first slide image Stoddard showed the council and meeting attendees was a photo of a Willcox gas main that was hit by a contractor. In that instance, 24 persons were evacuated and gas was turned off for repairs which took approximately 6.5 hours.
According to Stoddard, the main gas pipe entering the City of Willcox was installed in 1942, and the gas regulator hasn’t been updated since the 1960s. There is one regulator station within the city and 45 miles of steel and polyethylene pipe. There is an average of 1,200 residential gas meters and 223 business gas meters. Stoddard went over several of the new building code rules regarding gas line installation.
“McDonald’s, the driveway, it was about four or five years ago, they called us about a leak. So we went out and we dug up the pavement where it was, and (the natural gas pipe) had probably been leaking for 15 years. The soil was so contaminated underneath the driveway that they’re so lucky nothing ever happened,” Stoddard said.
“New rules require, and so you know that I enforce these rules, nothing is allowed under the house anymore. (Gas pipes) have to go up the wall and through the ceiling through the attic. Anything under concrete, if you do concrete, it has to be sleeved and air vents will let you smell it.”
Over 2019 there were three above-ground leaks on the gas meters themselves. There were no below-ground leaks on the gas mains. However, there were two instances in punctured gas mains. One instance of a hit main was due to a city employee error. The second main hit was done by a contractor.
Stoddard encouraged meeting attendees to call 602-659-7500 (Arizona 811) before doing any digging in an effort to avoid hitting a gas line. Also, Stoddard said that if anyone suspects a gas leak, they should call the Willcox Police Department, Willcox City Hall or Public Services and Works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.