Willcox Police

Willcox Police

 Contributed Photo

July 3

10:19 a.m. — Medics responded to 601 N. Mesa for a 92-year-old female having chest pains. The patient was transported to NCCH.

10:33 a.m. — Medics responded to 450 N. Haskell for a 31- year-old male having chest pains. The patient was transported to NCCH.

12:47 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Highway 186, MP 333. Chiricahua Trails Fire and Sunsites Fire also responded to assist.

2:21 p.m. — Medics responded to 119 E. 4th Street in Bowie for an 84-year-old male who had fallen.

2:25 p.m. — TTY Hit request from Tucson Police Department on a male subject with a warrant from Willcox. Negative extradition.

July 4

1:03 a.m. — Officers responded to I-10, MP 324 to assist DPS with a domestic dispute.

3:47 a.m. — Medics responded to a resident for a suicidal subject.

3:59 a.m. — Officers responded to Willcox High School for an alarm.

4:07 a.m. — Officers responded to the county area to assist Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with a suicidal subject.

8:36 a.m. — Medics responded to 1525 E. Blue Darter Lane for a 62-year-old male who was thrown from a horse. The patient was transported to NCCH and flown out.

3:31 p.m. — Medics responded to 256 S. Lawson Lane for an 80-year-old female with a possible stroke. The patient was transported to NCCH.

3:42 p.m. — Willcox Police and Fire Department responded to 708 N. Arizona Ave. No. 2 for a 42-year-old male who passed out. Medics were responding from Benson.

9:22 p.m. — Medics, Willcox Fire Department and officers responded to Sagebrush RV Park for an 83-year-old female with difficulty breathing. The patient was transported to NCCH.

11:20 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to 203 N. Kellum Ave. in Bowie for a brush fire.

July 5

7:14 a.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded for bees on a water meter.

July 7

8:49 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to 2922 N. Fort Grant Road for a 71-year-old patient having a diabetic issue. The patient was transported to NCCH.

10:42 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the Willcox Jail for a sick prisoner. The patient refused medical attention.

11:12 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to 217 E. Arizona St. in Bowie for a 17-year-old patient having a diabetic issue. The patient was brought to NCCH. for treatment.

12:01 p.m. — Officers responded to 708 N. Arizona to do a welfare check. Both parties were OK.

12:50 p.m. — Sunsites Fire responded to Manzora Road and Four Spear Ranch Road for a lightning-sparked brush fire. The fire was about three to four acres.

7:05 p.m. — Officers took a report of a possible break-in at the Arizona Range News.

July 8

2:43 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to 5926 W. McCratic Road for a subject with shortness of breath. The patient refused medical attention.

July 9

3:45 p.m. — Officers responded to 804 W. Hoch for a burglary in the office.

3:56 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject at 800 N. Haskell for a parole violation warrant.

July 10

1:09 a.m. — Officers and Willcox Fire Department were dispatched for an unknown injury collision at I10, MP 342. Upon arrival, it was found to be a vehicle out of commission. All units were canceled.

8:55 a.m. — Medics responded to 801 N. Flagstaff for a 92- year-old female with severe leg pain. The patient was transported to NCCH.

9:52 a.m. — Medics responded to 5677 W. Airport Rd. for an 8-year-old male with a possible broken leg. The patient was transported to NCCH. helipad and flown out.

2:22 p.m. — Medics and Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10, MP 317 for a semitruck rollover that was on fire. Medics transported the driver to Benson Hospital.

2:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 150 S. Railroad Ave.

4:53 p.m. — Medics responded to 504 E. Arizona in Bowie for a C900. The call was canceled by Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

6:26 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to 800 N. Flagstaff for a beehive in the alleyway.

July 11

1:20 a.m. — Medics responded to Day’s Inn for a female who fell and has a possible broken arm. The subject was transported to NCCH.

1:28 a.m. — Officers responded to a resident for a violation of court order.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments