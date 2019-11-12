WILLCOX — LCO AZ Beta’s 40th Annual Handmade Gift & Bake Sale will be held Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Willcox Elks Lodge No. 2131.
In addition to the handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items available for purchase — including baked goods — there will also be door prizes, raffles and refreshments.
Santa will be on hand to listen to the wishes of children as well.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Tickets are available from any LCO Beta member or at the door.
