BISBEE — The onset of monsoon season brings an increase in mosquitoes, and Cochise Health & Social Services is reminding the public to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten.
The advice comes as latest figures show parts of Arizona are experiencing significantly higher cases of West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease. This year, 117 cases have been reported by Maricopa, Pinal and Yuma counties, compared to just one in 2018, 40 in 2017, 20 in 2016 and 32 in 2015.
Cochise County is continuing its mosquito surveillance program that began in 2017, with 24 locations currently being monitored. Mosquitoes are trapped and sent to the Arizona Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix for testing.
In 2017, two mosquitoes were found to be positive, one for West Nile virus and one for St. Louis encephalitis virus. During 2018, no mosquitoes were identified as carrying the disease. The 2019 mosquito surveillance season — mid-July to mid-October — is under way and testing is still being conducted, with results pending.
Viruses are transmitted from person to person through an infected mosquito bite — a mosquito bites someone infected with the virus and becomes infected itself, then bites healthy people and infects them.
Symptoms for the most common diseases can start about one week after the bite and can include fever, chills, rash, joint/muscle pain, body aches, nausea and vomiting. For most diseases spread by mosquitoes, there are no vaccines or cures available.
If one is bitten by a mosquito and experiences any of the symptoms described above, visit a doctor immediately.
To help protect oneself:
• Wear bug spray, preferably with 30-percent DEET or stronger. Reapply as day goes by.
• Make sure open doors and windows have intact screens.
• Wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors.
• Remove standing water around the house and yard, such as in old tires, birdbaths, flowerpots and children’s pools.
• Protect from mosquitoes while traveling to areas where these viruses are prevalent.
For more information on mosquitoes visit www.azhealth.gov/mosquito.
