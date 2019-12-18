WILLCOX — Despite there being just eight positions open, 12 people stepped up to volunteer.
Last Thursday, night the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture met at the Willcox Community Center for dinner and to appoint new members to the chamber board.
“I’m with the chamber, trying to get it up and going,” said chamber member and local business owner Cheryl Moss.
Mandy Kirkendall, owner of Apple Annies, and former and newly re-elected board member expressed excitement regarding the future of the chamber.
“Years ago I was (a member). There was so much going on with this town and it wasn’t going anywhere and I got off the board for a few years. And I just thought so much is moving forward in this town right now with the manager, with the Chamber of Commerce, and who is working with the city now and I wanted to be a part of it because we’re finally moving forward,” Kirkendall said.
“It’s true. I’ve been around here for a long time. This town has so much to offer and it just needs the right people in the right places to bring in the tourism, to bring in the people to live here that can put us back on the map again. I’m honored to have been chosen, there were way more applicants than people who were chosen and I was honored to be chosen.”
