COCHISE COUNTY — Blind spots can be dangerous while passing semis.
According to Bowie Fire Chief Marty Minnick, at roughly 3 p.m. Sunday, the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department was called to just two miles west of Bowie for an accident involving a semitruck.
The commercial truck was traveling eastbound on I-10 when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) hauling a U-Haul trailer attempted to pass. The semi drifted over into the lane the SUV occupied and, in order to avoid being hit, the SUV swerved off the road.
The semi still managed to hit the U-Haul trailer, spinning the SUV as both the semitruck and SUV slid into the median. The rear of the semi came to a rest in the eastbound lane.
The driver of the semi had no injuries; however, the driver of the SUV had to be flown from the scene to Tucson due to possible internal, back and neck injuries.
