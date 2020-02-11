WILLCOX — Willcox students were given the chance to pit skill against skill, and shine in competition.
Competing in the Skills USA contest, local students went face-to-face in the areas of carpentry, audio visual and law enforcement classes. The competition in Tucson, on Jan. 31, was a preliminary for the state competition which will be in April.
For the first time ever, the Willcox School law enforcement class competed by interacting in a mock crime scene investigation. One of the law enforcement students took third place, and will represent Willcox in the upcoming state competition.
The audio-visual students took five two-person teams to regional, while carpentry was awarded several gold and silver medals. Team carpentry and individual carpentry were awarded first and second places, which will enable them to compete in April
“We want to enlighten the next generation that the construction industry is a great place to have a career that is very fulfilling,” said Mike Goodwin, operations manager at Climatec and the Chair of the Arizona Builders Alliance Workforce Development Committee.
If the Willcox students succeed in the April competition, they will then once again compete in Louisville, Ky., in June.
“The career and eechnical classes offered at Willcox High School are preparing our students for the careers of the future. Volunteers and community support are always welcome and invited,” said Chris Stalder, Willcox dean of students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.