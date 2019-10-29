WILLCOX- Water came flowing down the road from a broken pipe on Tuesday.
The City of Willcox released a statement through social media reporting that there was broken water at 1 pm. The water main break was located between North Bisbee Avenue and Cochise Avenue at 300 blocks and 400 blocks. According to the statement, this water main break will cause low water pressure for no longer than 8 hours within the City of Willcox.
While the Range News was on the scene midday Tuesday, Willcox city workers dug a trench to direct floodwaters the main break away from homes near Fremont St. and Bisbee Avenue. At this point, the Willcox city crews are repairing the damage to the broken water main.
