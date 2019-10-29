RK Pointers.JPG
Buy Now

Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News: Valley Telecom worked RK Rockhill points to where not to dig to protect fiber optic cable as city workers attempt to create a trench to direct floodwaters away from homes near the water main break across from Willcox Middle School in a neighborhood alleyway behind Fremont St .and Bisbee Ave
Worker mudders through.JPG
Buy Now

Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News: A city worker makes his muddy way through waters from a water main break just a block from Willcox Middle School on this view from Delos Street near Bisbee Avenue.

WILLCOX- Water came flowing down the road from a broken pipe on Tuesday.

The City of Willcox released a statement through social media reporting that there was broken water at 1 pm. The water main break was located between North Bisbee Avenue and Cochise Avenue at 300 blocks and 400 blocks. According to the statement, this water main break will cause low water pressure for no longer than 8 hours within the City of Willcox.

While the Range News was on the scene midday Tuesday, Willcox city workers dug a trench to direct floodwaters the main break away from homes near Fremont St. and Bisbee Avenue. At this point, the Willcox city crews are repairing the damage to the broken water main.

Tags

Load comments