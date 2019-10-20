COCHISE COUNTY- A semi truck careened out of control when a tire blew.
It was a single-vehicle accident located near milepost 350 on the I-10. A semi truck’s driver tire blew, throwing it out of control and across the median toward the oncoming traffic in the Westbound lanes. Traffic is running at a slow but steady stream on the I-10 westbound lanes near milepost 350 between Safford and Willcox. The semi-truck is still upright but jack-knifed. According to a reporting Department of Public Safety trooper, there were no injuries.
One lane is open in the I-10 Westbound, but traffic is moving slowly near the accident. Traffic is slowed from milepost 353 forward. A tow truck is currently on the way from Benson, and the trooper estimated that it will not arrive for at least an hour. The Arizona Department of Transportation unit is also on its way to complete a lane closure with signage.
