In the lead-up to the 2020 election year, the Arizona Range News will be featuring elected officials from Cochise County, asking about their communities and their approach to local issues. We spoke with Willcox Vice Mayor Tim Bowlby. Bowlby moved to Willcox in 1990, and graduated valedictorian from Willcox High School in 2005. He later graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Network Engineering from the Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City and moved back to Willcox in 2008. Currently, Bowlby is the IT/Broadband Supervisor at the Valley Telecom Group. In December of 2018 Bowlby was placed into the role of the vice mayor on the Willcox City Council.
Arizona Range News: What issue or issues do you see as most pressing in the community?
Bowlby: Currently the most pressing issue is ensuring the community is cleaned up and looks inviting to our visitors, potential newcomers and for our current residents. This has been a topic that many residents have been concerned about for a long time and one of the major steps in setting the standards for how our community should look is about to come to fruition. Title V is about to be presented to the Willcox City Council for review and once it is passed, we will have updated standards for residents to follow when it comes to maintaining their property and keeping it cleaned up.
Arizona Range News: What are your feelings on cooperation between local communities?
Bowlby: Cooperation between the local communities is a necessity and especially in rural areas. Many times, a single community is unable to afford the latest and greatest assets, and when a community is in a bind another one usually is able help them out. We need to be willing to work with our neighboring communities in order to best serve our constituents.
Arizona Range News: What major challenge do you see facing the community and how would you address it?
Bowlby: The major challenge that we have right now is economic development. Over the past few years we have seen economic growth in and around Willcox, and we need to strive to keep that going. The Willcox City Council has made that a priority because we know that the quality of life for our residents is of the utmost importance and economic growth is a major impact of that. As more businesses come in, we are working to find ways to grow the City and provide the best service we can while also maintaining the life and quality of our utilities.
Arizona Range News:What positive changes are you hoping to achieve in our community and how do you plan to make said changes?
Bowlby: When coming onto the Willcox City Council 5 years ago, my overarching goal was to make a positive impact on the community. In order to do that, I needed to build relationships with people through organizations and conversations. That continues even today. I like to be involved with anything that can have a lasting and positive impact on our community and help where I can. Just being that example for others to see what can happen when you jump in and become part of the community is what I hope to be. I am not interested in that one single physical object that I could point to and say, “Look at what I helped build.” I want everyone to know that they can all individually make this community better and we can all say, “Look what we built together.”
Arizona Range News: What is the reason you decided to participate in local government?
Bowlby: I decided to participate in local government to be a different voice, a younger voice, on the City Council and to show that the younger generation can and should be involved. I would sit in my home and say, “Why did the City decide to do this or that?” and just complain about it. Of course, I just complained but never did anything about it and I wanted to change that. Once I got on the Council, I learned a lot more about what you can and can’t do and that sometimes the process is painstakingly slow and now I am no longer sitting at home complaining with nothing to show for it. It is not all sunshine and rainbows as there are some tough choices to be made at times, but I am glad I got involved and am humbled to be a part of this amazing Council and City Staff that we have.
