WILLCOX- What hopes do you have for the Willcox downtown area?
The Willcox community has been invited to a vision meeting on December 5 at the Keeling Schaefer Vineyards wine tasting room on Railroad Avenue to discuss the future possibilities of the Willcox downtown area.
Christopher Cody from the Arizona State Historic Preservation will be giving a presentation on historic preservation, grant possibilities, and state resources. Jordan Parrish, City of Willcox Business Engagement Specialist, told the Range News that the Willcox City Council will be present and listening to the community’s opinions and that after Cody’s presentation the floor will be opened to various discussion topics. Discussion topics include community desires for downtown, finding a balance between historic preservation and community needs, discussion on other downtown areas around the nation.
“This meeting is really about getting the community together and to discuss the possibility of creating a downtown development committee,” said Parrish. “I know there’s a lot of people that see the potential that Willcox has and it’s a time in Willcox where everybody sees potential and they want to find ways to reach it.”
The meeting will be on December 5 from 4 PM to 6 PM. To RSVP click here: https://tinyurl.com/y2slje5s
