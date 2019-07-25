WILLCOX — The opioid antidote Naloxone can be the difference between life and death.
Willcox locals were given the potentially life-saving education on how to administer the opioid antidote Naloxone last Monday, July 15.
Laura Morehouse gave a presentation on opioids, Naloxone and how to administer the medication. Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) partnered with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center to put on the informative lecture at the Willcox Community Center.
“Set (the narcan vial) down on a hard surface, aim from the side or straight down (with a needle to extract the narcan). Draw out all of the contents,” Morehouse said. “So again, you want to stick it on the ground (the vial), any hard surface will do, and draw out all of the contents, then you are going to stick it (the needle) straight into the muscle. We recommend the shoulder, thigh or the butt. You stick it straight into the muscle; you don’t have to worry about hitting a vein, it’s OK. Straight into the muscle, try to be as straight as you can so it gets in there; that’s it. It’s very easy to do.”
According to Director of WASA Sally White, this was the first-ever educational lecture of how to administer Naloxone in Willcox. Individuals from multiple agencies were present, including paramedics and multiple members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department.
“Because Bowie is 25 miles from Willcox, HCI is our ambulance service for down there, so they have to come 25 miles just to Bowie or to any call on the highway. So we’re the first on the scene,” said Bowie volunteer firefighter Andrew Topor. Nine times out of 10, we’ll have them assessed with vitals, everything ready to go, by the time they pull up. We give them what we know, they get them on a gurney, and they’re out of there.
“If we can get to them (an overdose victim) in two to three minutes, start using the (Naloxone) on them, start getting them rescue breathing; we can start bringing them up so (the local ambulance services) can get the chance to get (the overdose victim) to the hospital.”
According to the records kept by Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Willcox received three confirmed cases of overdoses since April 15, 2019. Since these numbers were released, another overdose was reported Sunday in Bowie, involving a 32-year-old man overdosing on heroin.
Everyone who was at the presentation was given Naloxone, and the Bowie Fire volunteers took several kits back for departmental use.
Those interested in acquiring Naloxone can obtain a kit from the WASA office.
