Bowie School Superintendent Award

Contributed Photo: Sergeant Keil, farthest right, and Lt. Gijanto, middle, of the Cochise County Sheriff Department was given the Bowie School Superintendent’s Award by Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger, right.

BOWIE- Saying thank you can go a long way.

As a thanks for keeping the school safe, two Cochise County Sheriff Department deputies were given the Bowie School Superintendent’s Award on Tuesday.

“We had a really good meeting,” said Bowie School Superintendent Wendy Conger. “I was trying to show appreciation for them for keeping me safe and our kids safe.”

Conger stressed to the Range News that the deputies are constantly watchful over the community and the school. Also, Congers said that the deputies attend many meetings. Individuals from outside of Bowie attended the school meeting on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the sheriff’s deputies for being supportive,” said Conger. “We’re working on our school safety plan and they’re very supportive of our students and our programs.”

