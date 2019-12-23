featured

40k lbs. of food donated to Willcox Pantry

WILLCOX — After a hard year of struggling to feed those who depend on it, the Willcox Food Pantry was given a substantial amount of food for those in need.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food by semitruck to the Willcox Food Pantry on Dec. 11.

In April, the Range News spoke to Nell Worden, director of the pantry regarding the lack of food at the pantry. During the lean times, individuals who attended the pantry could receive the meager ration of two oranges, two apples, and a single tomato.

With this shipment of food, the pantry plans to share the food with Bowie as well as multiple other smaller pantries.

“This year it was tough trying to keep food on the shelves,” Worden said. “We’ve had such a struggle this year trying to keep enough food. It’s great. It’s been great, I was so happy and so was everybody else.”

Groups of volunteers dropped what they were doing to help the Willcox Food Pantry to unload the food from the truck.

