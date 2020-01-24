WILLCOX- The new city website includes upcoming events, as well as specific city council times.
The City of Willcox released the news on social media on Thursday that the new city website was updated and published to the internet. Consisting of sweeping landscape photographs, calendars and department listings, the website also touts the newly constructed Willcox logo. Multiple upcoming meetings and events within the city are located on the opening page as well.
“I think the key thing for the website is updating the design and making it more user friendly. Also we showcase the beauty of Willcox,” said Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish. “We’re going to maintain the current events so we already have some council meetings up for February and for March. We also have the Hospitality Bootcamp and some of the other community events as well. We’re going to be updating the events as we go.”
The newly constructed city website can be found at willcox.az.gov.
