WILLCOX- The proposed school bond was voted down, and apparently there is no plan on what to do next to fix the aging sports facilities.
The Arizona Range News attended the monthly Willcox School Board meeting on Tuesday where Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis told the board the news about the election results.
“It was 698 no to 659 yes. So I think some of the things that we need to address if we decide to go out for a bond or an override again; When we met with different groups, most of those groups are fairly supportive of the school district with people that have knowledge of the school district. With people that have knowledge of the school district,” said Davis. “And so when we talk to them they’re very supportive, but that may not represent many of our voters as we found out through the election. So how do we reach the opposition? The county when they finish their canvassing will have the results by voting precinct, which there’s three of them in Willcox, and we can kind of see where those votes that were negative came from, so then should we go out for something again we can target those areas and reach those voters with the message.”
Davis said that overall support as the community for the school is something the board needs to work on and will be one of his goals for the next year. As a school board, community, and school staff Davis said that the lack of community school support is something that needs to be addressed and attained.
The school board listened to Davis’ report and said nothing in retort when he was finished.
After the meeting, the Range News asked the board if there was a plan B to attain the needed funds to fix various areas of the school including the track, lighting, and tennis courts. The resounding answer was that there was no plan. No funding to any other programs will be cut to aid in construction.
“There is no plan B, it was all or nothing,” said Willcox School Board member Gary Clement.
“You can always go out for an (bond) election a year from now, but that’s it,” said Davis. “We have to make do with the money we have. Any major projects is not going to happen. There’s still capital funding to take care as many projects as we can, the priorities. And we can work with the school facilities and those types of things, but a lot of the projects that people want to see that gain their interest like athletic facilities, those aren’t going to happen.”
