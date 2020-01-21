WILLCOX — A weekend to celebrate the theatrical element of the community was made official.
At the Willcox City Council meeting last Thursday night, Mayor Mike Laws read a proclamation in recognition of the theater.
“Whereas the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts is a community hub central to Willcox quality of life, contributing to the vitality of Railroad Avenue Historic District and helping to make Willcox an attractive community. And whereas, Willcox Theater and Arts provides a space to create, display, express, learn, share and celebrate creative accomplishments in music, traditional and digital art, and steam programs,” Laws said.
Laws signed the proclamation declaring Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 as Willcox Theater and Arts Recognition Weekend.
“We at the theater would like to thank the city for its support of the arts. To have them proclaim Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 Willcox Theater and Arts Weekend only goes to show the support the city has in what we do,” said theater manager Gary Clement. “We hope that the community takes advantage of the multiple shows and workshops that are planned.”
The Willcox Historic Theater and Arts opened in 1936 and showed the film, “The Gorgeous Hussy,” with actor Joan Crawford.
Since its opening, the theater has expanded, adapted, and has moved forward with technology while maintaining its historical roots.
