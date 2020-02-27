WILLCOX- Local fire department entities had a lot to handle as the climax of the fires occurred on Tuesday.
The City of Willcox released a press release on Wednesday afternoon, describing each fire event over the month of February. On February 15 at 1:35 a.m the first fire began in an unoccupied mobile home on North Circle I road and was a complete loss. This fire is currently under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff Department.
The second fire occurred February 18 at 12:35 on Macdula Drive in the Winchester Heights area roughly 13 miles beyond Willcox city limits in an unoccupied mobile home. Due to the fact that the building fire was so extensive it caught the brush around the home ablaze. The Willcox Fire Department had to battle the brush fire while the second fire reduced the mobile home to a complete loss. This fire is also under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff Department.
On February 25 the third fire was reported at 2:30 am and was once again ignited within an unoccupied single-wide mobile home. The location of the third fire was on South Second Avenue within Willcox city limits. Once again the fire from the building spread to the brush surrounding it, which required additional fire abatement time. According to the press release, this particular fire has been determined to be arson, and is currently being investigated as such by the Willcox Police Department.
An hour later at 3:30 pm the Willcox Fire Department responded to Mountain View Road which is roughly 14 miles from the city to another empty residence. Due to the fact that the property contained several small structures, vehicles, and had extensive grass and brush around it, this fire proved difficult to combat. Additional assistance was requested of the Cochise County Emergency Operations Center, the Mescal Fire Department, the Tombstone Fire Department, the Cochise County Department of Public Works, and the Sunnyside Fire Department. According to the release, the Willcox Fire Department as well as the other departments assisting were on the Mountain View Road fire in an excess of 8 hours.
During the Mountain View Road fire, another fire was reported on Interstate 10 at 6:30 p.m. According to the press release a vehicle was on the shoulder of I-10 and completely engulfed in flames. The Range News spoke to the Department of Public Safety and found that there were no injuries reported and the cause of this fire was determined to be an engine malfunction. Due to the fact that Willcox Fire was currently predisposed, the Bowie Fire Department was called as well as the Water Tender from the Mescal Fire Department and extinguished the fire. At this time the Mountain View Road fire is under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff Office.
In the press release Chief Public Security Dale Hadfield encouraged all residents in and around the City of Willcox to maintain a 150 foot fire break.
“Please maintain your properties. A little sweat equity is worth protecting lives,” said Hadfield.
Combining each fire the Willcox Fire Department attended plus one and a half hours for vehicle cleanup per fire equaled to 20 hours of manpower spent on fire fighting in February alone.
