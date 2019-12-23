WILLCOX — Local business owners can now attend classes on internet presence and hospitality.
The Local First AZ Rural Development Council, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and the City of Willcox are partnering to bring business capacity workshops to local business owners.
These workshops include tutorials on enhancing a business presence in an effort to draw more people to local businesses through modern technology and front-line hospitality education.
“A big thanks to SSVEC for helping to make these workshops possible, and a big thanks to Local First Arizona for their good work in building up small businesses in Arizona’s rural areas,” said Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish. “The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Willcox city leadership know that the city’s future will be brighter if we work together to build and strengthen many kinds of independent businesses. These workshops will provide a lot of very useful knowledge, and we’re expecting a strong turnout.”
The first workshop will be Jan. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This workshop will be about online business presentation. Internet business tools covered in the first presentation will be various social media outlets, updating Google domains, and search engine optimization.
The second workshop will be on Feb. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and will educate community members on customer service importance, presentation, and strategy. The Cochise College Facilities in Willcox will host the workshops.
“The state of Arizona estimates that approximates that 33 percent of business revenues are lost from not being online,” said Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke. “Jordan helped Fat Toad Automotive get online. People found them from being online.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.