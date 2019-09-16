WILLCOX — There's a big boy coming to the area as the Transcontinental Railroad celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.
Later this month, the No. 4014 Big Boy steam locomotive will begin its journey through the Western United States in honor of the anniversary.
Initially retired in 1961, the locomotive was brought back into service this year in March after years of restoration work.
“Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, Calif., in 2013,” Union Pacific wrote in announcing the tour.
On Sept. 27, the locomotive will begin its journey that will eventually take it through Arizona and New Mexico beginning in October.
Those interested in seeing a piece of history can see locomotive No. 4014 roll into Willcox on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. very briefly before departing for Bowie, where it will arrive at noon for another half-hour. The train will come to rest for the afternoon in Lordsburg, N.M., at 3:30 p.m. before departing the next day.
Early birds can also catch the train on display in Tucson the day before, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change,” Union Pacific wrote.
Find more information on the stops and the locomotive at https://www.up.com/heritage/index.htm under “steam.”
