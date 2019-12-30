WILLCOX — Studio 128 held its latest Paint Night session Dec. 14 with a holiday theme.
Visitors gathered on a cool Saturday night to enter a full classroom and were greeted by their instructor. While preparing each participant’s supplies, instructor Amanda Berger explained the night’s creation — a vintage red truck hauling home a Christmas tree.
Once the painting commenced, participants followed Berger at each step as her easel projected onto a screen in the back of the studio. This method sought to make the class beginner-friendly.
“It helps you understand how to use your colors, how to build your painting from the bottom up, certain techniques on brush strokes . . . the step by step process of putting a painting together,” Berger said.
Inspiration for the class derived from instructor-led paint programs that have exploded in popularity among large cities. This local rendition focuses on local scenery or attendee recommendations.
Berger was happy with the success of the class and is grateful for its positive reception.
“The excitement people have doing it; they have a lot of fun. It helps them relax. And a lot of people come to paint night and by the end of it they don’t feel so stressed out,” Berger said.
The next Paint Night will be held Feb. 1, 2020, to commemorate the anniversary of the Willcox Historic Theater. Those interested can contact Berger at studio128.manager@gmail.com.
