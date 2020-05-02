Destroyed

The former Desert Rose Cafe in Willcox was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon. Willcox's Director of Public Safety Chief Dale Hadfield said a strong gust of wind caught an awning and flung it into power lines around 3 pm. The power lines fell on the building sparking the fire. The entire fire department was occupied by the fire until 8 pm.

 Photo by Steve Reno Arizona Range News
