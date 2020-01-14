BISBEE — The Board of Supervisors have approved a grant agreement to allow the Elections Department to fund part of its vital operations.
The $71,592.20 grant will be used to help pay for equipment, supplies, security upgrades, and training over the next two years, Elections Director Lisa Marra told the board at its regular meeting Jan. 7.
Provided by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, the money is distributed under the Help America Vote Act. These funds are specially dedicated by Congress for certain and specific election related expenses, including security, upgrade or enhancement of voting equipment, audits, cybersecurity training, voter education, election official training, improving physical access of polling locations, and improving technology.
The Secretary of State distributes the money to Arizona’s 15 counties, based upon the number of voters in each region. Cochise County received $143,184.40, which is equally split between the Elections Department and Recorder’s Office.
