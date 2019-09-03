WILLCOX — Ride a bike, give to a scholarship and be part of a local tradition, that’s what it means to be a Willcox Flyer bike rider.
The seventh annual Willcox Flyer bike ride traversed area roads again Saturday morning. Brian Nash, co-organizer of the event, told the Range News that the money donated by the riders went directly to the Small Towns Big Dreams 501c3 scholarship fund.
“This is in honor of my brother in law, Mathew Peterson, who was a very talented cyclist. He learned to ride his bike out in Willcox many many years ago. He was hit and killed on his bike some time ago. Out of the tragedy came the positive,” Nash said. “My wife and I decided to start this ride, and we started out with 100 riders. Now it has grown so significantly, it is a fun ride not a race, so it is not timed, but we get people from all over the place to come and ride.”
The ride started off with a 66-mile ride headed toward the Chiricahua National Monument, a 33-mile ride after that, and then an eight-mile family fun ride.
When all the riders returned they were greeted by local vendors, food trucks and festivities at Railroad Avenue Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.