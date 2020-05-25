The City of Willcox is considering raising water and sewer bills by $10 to $15 per month to replace crumbling water and sewer infrastructure.
The City of Willcox has three wells, a large storage tank, as well as a newly-installed sewer treatment plant. The age of the city’s water system was the primary topic of discussion at the city council meeting Thursday night.
Over the past year, the city water line has broken repeatedly because the pipe has reached the end of its life expectancy, officials said. Because many of the shut-off valves are broken, city employees are forced to widen the areas affected by the breakage.
According to a recent rate study performed by Jennifer Hill of Daniel D. Stevens and Associates, 44 miles of asbestos-cement pipe water main needs to be replaced.
Through the rate study, the city council learned the combined average water and sewer monthly payment for those who live within the city limits is $67.33.
Stevens and Associates suggested raising rates to help pay for replacing the infrastructure and among their recommendations was a $10 to $15 increase.
The council favored that option, noting it would ensure that the water system would be replaced within roughly 80 years. In order to replace the system in 40 years, the water bill rates would have to essentially double.
“It’s either we pay now or pay a whole lot more later,” said Councilwoman Teri Rowden.
Willcox water bill rates, even for commercial use, are drastically lower than the average, Hill said.
According to the rate study, the Willcox water bill rate is $63.59, while the average is $139 for the surrounding cities.
Willcox Mayor Mike Laws asked why the City of Willcox would be increasing water and sewer rates for the first time.
City Manager Caleb Blaschke said it was due to previous politics within the city.
“The issue is that past counsels chose not to raise rates, and when you don’t raise rates all of a sudden it’s going to catch up,” said Blaschke. "The infrastructure is beyond its life expectancy and that's why over the past couple of years residents have been seeing their water shut off more and more, because we're having to replace it. And if we don't replace it when we replace the roads, it's going to cost even more because we're going to have to rip up the roads."
The matter will come before the council for a vote following a public hearing, the date of which has not yet been set.
