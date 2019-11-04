October 28
9:47 a.m. — Officers responded to S. Haskell for a burglary.
10:41 a.m. — Officers took a report of found property. A check was left in the restroom.
11:57 a.m. — Officers, Willcox Fire Department and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Scott for a smoke alarm. The tenant had turned the wrong burner on and caused it to smoke. The apartment was aired.
2:41 p.m. — Officers responded to Days Inn for a stalking issue.
3:32 p.m. — Officers requested to Lifestyles RV Park for extra patrol for suspicious activity at night.
October 29
8:52 a.m. — Officers responded for a lift assist at W. Soto.
9:05 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Willow Tree Ln. for a lift assist.
10:56 a.m. — Utilities responded to 451 N. Bisbee for a major main water line break. Water was shut off for several hours.
11:06 a.m. — Officers requested for a juvenile vaping at the high school.
5:06 p.m. — Officers and Willcox Fire Department responded to Big Tex BBQ for a fire alarm.
7:52 p.m. — Officers responded to N. 1st Ave. for a fight between four subjects. No charges were filed.
10:16 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Bowie for an 84-year-old male who had fallen. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
October 30
9:06 a.m. — Graham County Sheriff's Office arrested a subject with an outstanding JP#4 warrant. The subject will be extradited to Willcox tomorrow.
1:03 p.m. — Officers and Emergency Medical Service responded to the elementary school for a student who had passed out. The patient was taken to the hospital.
1:25 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Arizona for a civil standby. Manager staff advised the subject would need a warrant since he was not on the lease. The subject was referred back to the courts.
2:55 p.m. — Officers met with a juvenile and staff at the middle school for an issue.
5:43 p.m. — Medics responded to Texas Canyon rest area for a 52-year-old male who broke his ankle.
November 2
12:39 P.M. — Medics responded to N. Chaparral for an 82- year-old male with pain. Canceled en route.
2:30 p.m. — An officer took a report of found property from the Fire Dept.
4 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical (WEMS) responded to Bowie for an elderly female suffering a dementia episode. Patient refusal.
5:09 p.m. — WEMS responded for an 80-year-old male with a possible stroke. Patient was transported to NCCH.
7:47 p.m. — Willcox Fire responded to W. Grant for a fire alarm. Accidentally set off, no fire.
November 3
12:09 a.m. — Officers responded to the area of Maley & Cochise for a report of a young female acting suspicious. The female was taken to NCCH for treatment of self-inflicted injuries.
1:03 a.m. — ASN officer responded to N. Arizona Ave. for a report of criminal damage done to a vehicle. The case is being investigated.
