WILLCOX — Work to improve a major road serving the Willcox wine industry will begin Monday, Aug. 5.
Cochise County Public Works Department has contracted with Sierra Vista-based KE&G Construction to pave three miles of East Robbs Road.
The project follows the award of a $475,000 Arizona Commerce Authority grant in 2018. The county applied for the Economic Strengths Project Grant as part of its strategic plan to support the growing wine industry, which it regards as a primary regional economic driver.
New signs directing visitors to local tasting rooms have already been installed in the area, following a $5,000 donation from energy company Kinder Morgan.
East Robbs Road, which leads to local vineyards and tasting rooms and is currently a dirt road, will be paved from Kansas Settlement Road, east to Wayward Winds Road.
Construction is expected to take up to four months, with a projected finish date of Nov. 29, and work will be carried out Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During construction, right-of-way should remain free of all obstacles and obstructions, such as vehicles. Traffic will be directed by work zone signage and, in certain instances, flaggers may be used. Motorists are reminded to drive carefully and follow the guidance of all traffic devices.
It should be noted that changes to construction plans can happen frequently due to weather, equipment and personnel availability. The county will try to anticipate construction activities a week in advance, but changes may occur. Intermittent lane closures, with short delays, will occur, but may not always be known in advance.
Those with questions should contact the Cochise County Engineering & Natural Resources Department at 520-432-9310.
