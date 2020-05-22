A rollover crash that sparked a brush fire hampered traffic for about two hours Thursday afternoon on Interstate 10 between Willcox and Texas Canyon. The driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver rolled his vehicle while hauling a travel trailer and driving down a steep hill 15 miles outside of Willcox, blocking both lanes. It took two hours to put out the ensuing blaze.
