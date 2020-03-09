By Staff Reports
February 24
10:03 p.m. - An officer took a report of theft from N Bowie Ave.
February 25
02:29 a.m. - An officer and Willcox Fire Department (WFD) responded to Maley and 2ND Ave for a report of a mobile home on fire.
12:10 p.m. An officer responded to N Bowie Ave for an issue with medications not being returned to the owner. The meds were given back to the complainant and two females were trespassed from the location.
12:17 p.m. - Emergency Medical Services (WEMS) responded to Curly & Gladney for a 61 year-old male that was ill and not able to move. Patient was transported to the NCCH.
1:52 p.m. - An officer responded to S Bowie Ave for a civil matter involving keys to a vehicle. The keys were returned to the rightful owner
3:31 p.m. - WFD & Sunsites Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at Old Ft Grant Rd & Mountain View Rd. 3 structures were involved, 1 lost completely.
5:00 p.m. - Medics responded to W 8th St for a 38 year-old male with hives.
6:22 p.m. - An officer arrested a male subject on a warrant out of JP4
9:14 p.m. - Medics responded to N Eisenhower Ave for a 36 year-old female with possible miscarriage. She was transferred to Mt Graham hospital.
February 28
4:31 p.m. - An officer and WFD responded to westbound I-10, milepost 340 for a report of a semi-trailer on fire. Upon arrival it was found that the brake hub broke and overheated.
8:24 p.m. - WEMS responded for a non-injury lift assist.
9:57 p.m. - Officers responded for a report of a possible burglary
February 29
1:59 a.m. - Officers responded to N Arizona Ave for a report of Domestic Violence. One female subject was booked into County jail.
2:38 a.m. - WEMS, WFD, and officers responded to I-10 MP 344 for a 2 vehicle accident.
11:33 a.m. - An officer took a report of a past burglary on S. Bowie Ave.
12:10 p.m. - Fire, Medics and Willcox Police Officers responded to a Traffic accident at Rex Allen & Austin. One male patient was transported to NCCH.
4:12 p.m. - WFD and public works responded for a gas leak behind S Palomas Dr. The leak was taken care of.
9:01 p.m. - Officers responded to Safeway for a report of a stolen wallet.
11:42 p.m. Willcox Officers and Cochise County Sheriff's Officer responded to S Haskell Ave for a report of a Domestic Violence. No domestic was found. Female subject was cited and released for drug paraphernalia.
March 1
1:27 p.m. - An officer took a report of a violation of a court order.
3:50 p.m. - An officer took a report of fraud. This call was turned over to Pinal County as that is where the fraud occurred.
March 2
1:26 p.m. - An officer responded to the Circle K on Rex Allen for a subject that was sleeping behind the building. Subject was advised to move on.
4:27 p.m. - An officer cited and released a female for truancy.
4:30 p.m. - An officer took a report of bicycle theft at Willcox Middle School. Bike returned to owner.
6:05 p .m - Medics responded to W Kinchilla St in Bowie for a 92 year-old male who fell. Subject transported to NCCH
March 3
9:34 a.m. - An officer responded to The Days Inn for a report of found drugs in one of the rooms.
4:14 p.m. - An officer served a warrant on a male subject confined in Cochise County Jail.
4:34 p.m. - An officer took a report of theft on W Delos St.
March 6
11:41 a.m. - Medics responded to Haskell & Stewart for a female subject having a panic attack. Patient refused transport.
2:53 p.m. - Medics responded to I-10 milepost 334 for a female that was being arrested and slamming her head on the cage of a DPS vehicle.
3:53 p.m. - WEMS responded for a female with a high fever. Patient was transported to NCCH.
4:24 p.m. - Police received a report of a Domestic in a different state. That state’s law enforcement was given all the info that was given to Willcox Police.
4:47 p.m. - Willcox police responded to a domestic violence situation. Subject involved fled on foot and was not found.
11:37 p.m. - WEMS responded for a 65 year-old female who burned herself with hot tea. Patient transported to NCCH.
March 7
1:18 p.m. - Officer responded to Keiller Park for a report of a fight in progress. One male subject was arrested for violation of court order.
2:29 p.m. - Medics responded to I-10 milepost 330 for a female subject with an unknown medical problem. Patient was transported to NCCH.
4:47 p.m. - WEMS responded to I-10 eastbound milepost 386 for a two vehicle motor vehicle agency. One patient was flown, two ground transported to Tucson and two fatalities.
7:31 p.m. - WEMS responded to I-10 eastbound milepost 382 for 4 semis that collided. 2 patients were transported to NCCH.
7:40 p.m. - Willcox Police, WIllcox Fire and Sunsites EMS responded to Haskell and Maley for a subject that was hit by a car. Patient was transported to NCCH.
9:24 p.m. - WEMS responded to I-10 eastbound milepost 381 for 2 semis that collided.
9:35 p.m. - WEMS and Willcox Fire responded to N Arizona Ave for an unresponsive person. Patient was transported to NCCH.
March 8
8:37 p.m. - WEMS and Willcox Fire responded for a lift assist. Patient was transported to NCCH.
11:48 p.m. - WEMS responded to N Circle I Rd. for a juvenile male having a seizure. Patient was transported to NCCH.
NCCH- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
DPS- Department of Public Safety
WEMS- Willcox Emergency Medical Services
