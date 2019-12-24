WILLCOX- Live performances highlight various types of talents at the Willcox Historic Theater. With the beginning of the New Year, one has to wonder what’s next?
The Manhattan Dolls wrapped up their live performance on Saturday night amid hearty applause from roughly 70 attendees at the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts. Their performance of holiday favorites in a swing-style made the female vocal trio an audience favorite with their Willcox audience, who stayed after the show for photos and cookies.
“I appreciate everything the theater does in the community. I brought my daughter to Smartmaker today at noon, where she got to work on programming a robot, and then it was a thrill to come back and watch the Manhattan Dolls perform. What a great show,” said audience member Ty White. “I think it would be great to see the Manhattan Dolls again, but I’m going to wait and see what they’re going to surprise me with next.”
Gayle Berry, CEO of the theater, told the Range News of two upcoming live performances. One is a trio of a piano, violin, and cello named Take 3 in late January. Berry told the Range News that not only are Take 3 good musicians, but they incorporate arrangements into their show of top pop hits, movie soundtracks, as well as classical favorites. Alongside their performance for the Willcox community, Take 3 will be doing a demonstration for the Willcox orchestra students. This school visit is called an Outreach Program, and many of the performers who visit the theater participate in these programs
“We aren’t just a movie theater. We’re Willcox Theater and Arts, and our mission is to be the education art and entertainment hub for all ages,” said Berry.
Maiah Wynne will be the live performer to come to the theater in February. A singer/songwriter, Wynne plays multiple instruments including the guitar, the dulcimer, and an oil can ukulele. Like many other performers who visit the Willcox Historic Theater, Wynne will be visiting students in the school and in this case, she will be visiting the choir students through the Outreach Program.
When the public supports the theater, they bring live performances to the theater as well as outreach programs to the school. The theater not only hires these performers through community recommendation, but also professional scouting conferences.
“There is no substitute. The difference between listening to a live performance and listening t recorded performances whether it’s on the radio in your car, streaming, or whatever you’re doing. The energy, the mood and the electricity in a live performance is so different than sitting by yourself with your earbuds in listening to something,” said Berry. “We want to have live performances here so that kids here get the chance to experience a live performance. Because if all you ever hear is recorded music, you don’t know what music is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.